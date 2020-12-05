 Skip to main content
Recap: Clopton slips past Hermann
Clopton fell behind Hermann 44-39 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 52-51 win Saturday at Montgomery County.

Daniel Harvey led Clopton with 11 points, while Gabre Hill finished with 11 and Zakk Eivins added 10. Holden Ash led the way for Hermann with 24 points.

Clopton (2-1) hosts North Callaway on Friday, January 22 at 6 p.m. Hermann (1-2) goes on the road to play Wright City on Monday at 7 p.m.

