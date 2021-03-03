Recap: Collinsville beats Cahokia

Tray Swygeart had 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead Collinsville past Cahokia 50-32 Wednesday at Cahokia.
Collinsville shot 57 percent (17 of 30) from the field, while Cahokia shot 19 percent (8 of 42). Also contributing to Collinsville's win were Jackson Lee (8) and Kyle Moore (8). Chris Bradley led Cahokia with 9 points, while Omario Gooden finished with 9 and Quinton Jones added 8. The leading rebounders for Cahokia were Shawn Binford (10) and Chris Bradley (9).
Collinsville (6-7) plays at home against Granite City on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Cahokia (3-4) travels to Granite City on Friday at 7:30 p.m.