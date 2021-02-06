Recap: Collinsville breezes by Alton

Collinsville breezed by Alton 61-40 Saturday at Alton.
-
Greenville beats Roxana on last-second Lager putback in belated season opener
-
Creech drills late 3-pointer to rally Winfield past St. Charles in GAC North showdown
-
Boys basketball notebook: DuBourg stuns Westminster to keep win streak alive; Webster, Vianney in quarantine
-
Vick's career-best 24 points help Wildcats bounce back from loss
-
Daily performances
Tray Swygeart was the leading scorer for Collinsville with 20 points and Nate Hall added 12. The leading rebounder for Collinsville was Tray Swygeart (8).
Collinsville (1-0) hosts Belleville West on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Alton (0-1) hosts East St. Louis on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Tags
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.