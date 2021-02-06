 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Collinsville breezes by Alton
0 comments

Recap: Collinsville breezes by Alton

  • 0

Collinsville breezed by Alton 61-40 Saturday at Alton.

Tray Swygeart was the leading scorer for Collinsville with 20 points and Nate Hall added 12. The leading rebounder for Collinsville was Tray Swygeart (8).

Collinsville (1-0) hosts Belleville West on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Alton (0-1) hosts East St. Louis on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports