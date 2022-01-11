Recap: Collinsville breezes by Alton

Collinsville breezed by visiting Alton 60-40 Tuesday.
The Kahoks hit 20 of 34 field goal attempts compared to Altons five of 16. Devin Davis led Collinsville with 13 points, while Tray Swygeart finished with 13 and Jake Wilkinson added 13. Adrian Elliott Jr. led the way for Alton with 20 points.
Collinsville (12-5) goes on the road to play Belleville East on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Alton (3-13) plays at home against Edwardsville on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
