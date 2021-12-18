 Skip to main content
Recap: Collinsville breezes by Metro-East Lutheran
Collinsville breezed by visiting Metro-East Lutheran 52-33 Saturday.

Tray Swygeart led the way for Collinsville with 20 points and Devin Davis added 12. The leading rebounder for Collinsville was Tray Swygeart (9).

Collinsville (6-3) plays at Normal Community on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Metro-East Lutheran (6-4) will host Mater Dei on Wednesday, December 29 at 6 p.m.

