Recap: Collinsville breezes by Trinity

Ray'Sean Taylor had a game-high 53 points to lead Collinsville to a 77-57 win over visiting Trinity Saturday.

The Kahoks hit 23 of 44 field goal attempts compared to Trinitys 11 of 28. Also finishing in double figures for Collinsville was Cawhan Smith with 11 points. Rashad Weekly led Trinity with 23 points, while Terrell Rush finished with 14 and Ryan Kalkbrenner added 12. The leading rebounder for Collinsville was Keydrian Jones (8). The leading rebounders for Trinity were Jordan Fulton (10) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (10).

Collinsville (21-0) visits Triad on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Trinity (12-4) goes on the road to play McCluer North on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

