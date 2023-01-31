 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Collinsville defeats Lift For Life

Jamorie Wysinger had a game-high 25 points to lead Collinsville to a 59-55 win over visiting Lift For Life Tuesday.

The Kahoks shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 12 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Collinsville were Nick Horras (13) and Zach Chambers (10). Odis Grissom led the way for Lift For Life with 20 points and Dennis Olds added 19. The leading rebounder for Collinsville was Adam Rimar (10).

Collinsville (17-9) plays at East St. Louis on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Lift For Life (9-8) plays at home against Madison, Illinois on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

