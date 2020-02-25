Recap: Collinsville downs Belleville East

Collinsville got double-doubles from Keydrian Jones (12 points, 13 rebounds) and Ray'Sean Taylor (22 points, 10 rebounds) defeating visiting Belleville East 51-43 Tuesday.
Missed free throws factored heavily into the Lancers loss to the Kahoks. The Lancers made only 3-9 (33 percent), while the Kahoks connected on 18 of 28. Ethyn Brown led the way for Belleville East with 11 points and Bryson Ivy added 10.
Collinsville (27-3) goes on the road to play East St. Louis on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Belleville East (17-12) plays at Edwardsville on Friday at 7:30 p.m.