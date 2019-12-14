Ray'Sean Taylor notched 24 points and 12 rebounds to propel Collinsville past visiting Chicago Morgan Park 67-65 Saturday.
Also finishing in double figures for Collinsville were Nate Hall (15) and Keydrian Jones (14). Adam Miller led the way for Chicago Morgan Park with 32 points and Marcus Watson Jr. added 10. The other leading rebounder for Collinsville was Keydrian Jones (8).
Collinsville (8-0) hosts Alton on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Chicago Morgan Park (1-1) hosts Hazelwood Central on Saturday, January 4 at 5 p.m.