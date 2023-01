Jamorie Wysinger had a game-high 27 points to lead Collinsville to a 86-64 win over Alton Tuesday at Alton.

The Kahoks were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 10 of 17 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Collinsville were Zach Chambers (25), Jake Wilkinson (15) and Nick Horras (10). The leading rebounder for Collinsville was Zach Chambers (8).