Recap: Collinsville handily defeats Chicago Brooks

Collinsville handily defeated Chicago Brooks 54-31 Saturday at Rock Island.
Devin Davis led Collinsville with 13 points and Tray Swygeart added 12. The leading rebounder for Collinsville was Adam Rimar (9).
Collinsville (1-1) hosts Canton at 5:30 p.m today. Chicago Brooks (1-1) plays at Rock Island at 7 p.m today.
