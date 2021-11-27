 Skip to main content
Recap: Collinsville handily defeats Chicago Brooks
Collinsville handily defeated Chicago Brooks 54-31 Saturday at Rock Island.

Devin Davis led Collinsville with 13 points and Tray Swygeart added 12. The leading rebounder for Collinsville was Adam Rimar (9).

Collinsville (1-1) hosts Canton at 5:30 p.m today. Chicago Brooks (1-1) plays at Rock Island at 7 p.m today.

