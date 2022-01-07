Recap: Collinsville handily defeats Edwardsville

Collinsville handily defeated Edwardsville 56-34 Friday at Edwardsville.
-
Daily performances
Jake Wilkinson led Collinsville with 17 points, while Tray Swygeart finished with 12 and Deante Franklin added 11. The leading rebounder for Collinsville was Tray Swygeart (8).
Collinsville (11-5) hosts Alton on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Edwardsville (7-9) plays at home against Belleville West on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
