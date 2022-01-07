 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Collinsville handily defeats Edwardsville

Collinsville handily defeated Edwardsville 56-34 Friday at Edwardsville.

Jake Wilkinson led Collinsville with 17 points, while Tray Swygeart finished with 12 and Deante Franklin added 11. The leading rebounder for Collinsville was Tray Swygeart (8).

Collinsville (11-5) hosts Alton on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Edwardsville (7-9) plays at home against Belleville West on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

