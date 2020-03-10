Recap: Collinsville handily defeats O'Fallon

Collinsville handily defeated visiting O'Fallon 62-38 Tuesday.
The Kahoks made 22 of 29 free throws while the Panthers connected on eight of 15 for the game. Ray'Sean Taylor led the way for Collinsville with 21 points and Keydrian Jones added 14. Dawson Algee led the way for O'Fallon with 12 points and Mason Blakemore added 12. The leading rebounders for Collinsville were Lorent Dzelandini (8), Keydrian Jones (8) and Ray'Sean Taylor (8).
Collinsville (31-3) hosts Normal Community West on Friday at 7 p.m.