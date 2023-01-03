 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Collinsville rolls past Cahokia

Collinsville rolled past visiting Cahokia 78-48 Tuesday.

Collinsville (12-5) will host Edwardsville on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Cahokia (2-12) plays at home against Marion on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

