Recap: Collinsville rolls past Cahokia StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Jan 3, 2023 Collinsville rolled past visiting Cahokia 78-48 Tuesday.Collinsville (12-5) will host Edwardsville on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Cahokia (2-12) plays at home against Marion on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tags 01-03-2023 Collinsville Cahokia