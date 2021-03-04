 Skip to main content
Recap: Collinsville rolls past Granite City
Recap: Collinsville rolls past Granite City

Collinsville rolled past visiting Granite City 49-20 Thursday.

Nate Hall led the way for Collinsville with 18 points.

Collinsville (7-7) travels to Edwardsville on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Granite City (6-3) hosts Cahokia on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

