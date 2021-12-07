Recap: Collinsville topples Belleville West

Collinsville toppled Belleville West 49-35 Tuesday at Belleville West.
Devin Davis led Collinsville with 17 points, while Adam Rimar finished with 13 and Tray Swygeart added 12. Travion Hines led the way for Belleville West with 10 points. The leading rebounder for Collinsville was Adam Rimar (8).
Collinsville (3-2) visits East St. Louis on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Belleville West (3-4) plays at Granite City on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
