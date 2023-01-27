Recap: Collinsville tops Belleville West

The Kahoks shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 15 shots. Zach Chambers led Collinsville with 21 points, while Jamorie Wysinger finished with 17 and Jake Wilkinson added 16. Myles Liddell led Belleville West with 13 points, while David Marshall Jr. finished with 12 and Quincy Cotton added 10. The leading rebounder for Collinsville was Nick Horras (8).