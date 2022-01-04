 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Collinsville triumphs over Cahokia
0 comments

Recap: Collinsville triumphs over Cahokia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Collinsville cruised to a 72-39 win over visiting Cahokia Tuesday.

The leading scorers for Collinsville were Deante Franklin (18), Devin Davis (13), Nick Horras (11) and Tray Swygeart (10). The leading rebounder for Collinsville was Matt Clark (8).

Collinsville (10-5) goes on the road to play Edwardsville on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Cahokia (2-9) visits Lovejoy on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News