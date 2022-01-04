Recap: Collinsville triumphs over Cahokia

Collinsville cruised to a 72-39 win over visiting Cahokia Tuesday.
The leading scorers for Collinsville were Deante Franklin (18), Devin Davis (13), Nick Horras (11) and Tray Swygeart (10). The leading rebounder for Collinsville was Matt Clark (8).
Collinsville (10-5) goes on the road to play Edwardsville on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Cahokia (2-9) visits Lovejoy on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
