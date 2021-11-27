 Skip to main content
Recap: Collinsville triumphs over Canton
Recap: Collinsville triumphs over Canton

Collinsville triumphed over visiting Canton 67-26 Saturday.

Tray Swygeart led Collinsville with 18 points, while Jake Wilkinson finished with 11 and Nick Horras added 10.

Collinsville (2-1) plays at home against Belleville East on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

