Recap: Collinsville triumphs over Canton

Collinsville triumphed over visiting Canton 67-26 Saturday.
-
Youngsters do their part as Fort Zumwalt North advances to Borgia tourney final
-
King, Mascoutah take over in second half, pull away for victory over Columbia
-
Abbey leads University City past host and back to Borgia tourney final
-
Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter
-
Recap: Lift For Life triumphs over Metro-East Lutheran
Tray Swygeart led Collinsville with 18 points, while Jake Wilkinson finished with 11 and Nick Horras added 10.
Collinsville (2-1) plays at home against Belleville East on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.