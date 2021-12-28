 Skip to main content
Recap: Columbia beats Freeburg
Columbia beat visiting Freeburg 55-39 Tuesday.

The Eagles were seven of 12 (58 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Dylan Murphy led the way for Columbia with 20 points and Glenn Powers added 20. Brett Holcomb led Freeburg with 19 points and Caleb Weber added 14. The leading rebounder for Columbia was Dominic Voegele (9).

Columbia (10-3) plays at Highland on Tuesday, January 4 at 7:30 p.m. Freeburg (7-5) plays at home against New Athens on Tuesday, January 4 at 7:30 p.m.

