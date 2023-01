Sam Donald had a game-high 30 points to lead Columbia to a 62-58 win over visiting Highland Tuesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Columbia was Dylan Murphy with 15 points. Cade Altadonna led Highland with 20 points, while Jake Ottensmeier finished with 14 and Grant Fleming added 11.

Columbia (14-2) goes on the road to play Freeburg on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Highland (10-6) travels to Waterloo on Friday at 7:30 p.m.