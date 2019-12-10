Jackson Holmes notched 10 points and 10 rebounds to propel Columbia over visiting Roxana 47-43 Tuesday.
The Eagles shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 10 shots. Roxana hit eight of 24 3-pointers. Also finishing in double figures for Columbia was Jacob O'Connor with 14 points. Gavin Huffman was the leading scorer for Roxana with 14 points.
Columbia (4-1) goes on the road to play Granite City on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Roxana (5-2) visits Hillsboro, Illinois on Friday at 7:30 p.m.