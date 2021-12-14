 Skip to main content
Recap: Columbia defeats Steeleville
Columbia defeated Steeleville 53-48 Tuesday at Steeleville.

Free throws made a difference in the Eagles win. They converted 15 of 20, while the Warriors made four of seven for the game. Jack Steckler led Columbia with 17 points, while Sam Donald finished with 15 and Dominic Voegele added 10. Jacoby Gross led Steeleville with 15 points, while Reid Harriss finished with 11 and Zach Mevert added 11.

Columbia (6-2) plays at home against Breese Central on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Steeleville (4-2) will host Marissa on Tuesday, December 21 at 7:30 p.m.

