Recap: Columbia downs Breese Central

Jackson Holmes had a game-high 27 points to lead Columbia to a 62-54 win over visiting Breese Central Saturday.
The Eagles made 19 of 26 free throws (73 percent), while the Cougars sank 6-7 (86 percent). Also finishing in double figures for Columbia was Jacob O'Connor with 15 points. Emit Jansen led Breese Central with 17 points and Bradon Thomas added 13. The leading rebounder for Columbia was Sam Horner (8).
Columbia (17-11) travels to Wesclin on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Breese Central (13-15) travels to Alton Marquette on Tuesday at 6 p.m.