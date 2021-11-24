 Skip to main content
Recap: Columbia downs Nashville
Recap: Columbia downs Nashville

Columbia downed visiting Nashville 48-41 Wednesday.

Dylan Murphy led the way for Columbia with 15 points and Glenn Powers added 10. Hammer led Nashville with 14 points, while Hoepker finished with 13 and Carter Schoenaerr added 12. The leading rebounder for Columbia was Dylan Murphy (8).

Columbia (2-0) will host Mascoutah on Friday at 6 p.m. Nashville (2-1) will host Mascoutah on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

