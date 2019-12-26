Recap: Columbia edges Lovejoy

Jackson Holmes had a game-high 37 points to lead Columbia to a 69-67 win over visiting Lovejoy Thursday.
The Eagles made 23 of 30 free throws (77 percent), while the Wildcats sank 5-7 (71 percent). Also finishing in double figures for Columbia was Nic Horner with 12 points. Davion Hayden led Lovejoy with 20 points, while Robert Gaither finished with 15 and D'Andre Loston added 15. The leading rebounder for Columbia was Jackson Holmes (8).
Columbia (5-4) hosts Gibault at 6:30 p.m today. Lovejoy (7-7) goes on the road to play Gibault on Friday at 3:30 p.m.