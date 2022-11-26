 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Columbia gets by Collinsville

Columbia got by Collinsville 56-53 Saturday at Mascoutah.

The Eagles were seven of 13 (54 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Sam Donald led Columbia with 15 points, while Dylan Murphy finished with 15 and Jack Steckler added 14. Jamorie Wysinger led Collinsville with 19 points, while Jake Wilkinson finished with 15 and Zach Chambers added 11. The leading rebounder for Columbia was Sam Donald (8).

Columbia (4-0) visits Triad on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Collinsville (3-1) plays at Belleville East on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

