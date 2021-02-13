 Skip to main content
Recap: Columbia gets by Salem, Illinois

Jackson Holmes had 29 points and 12 rebounds to propel Columbia past visiting Salem, Illinois 54-51 Saturday.

Also finishing in double figures for Columbia was Jonah James with 14 points. Caden Bee led the way for Salem, Illinois with 17 points.

Columbia (2-0) hosts Red Bud on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Salem, Illinois (1-3) hosts Okawville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

