Recap: Columbia gets by Salem, Illinois

Jackson Holmes had 29 points and 12 rebounds to propel Columbia past visiting Salem, Illinois 54-51 Saturday.
Also finishing in double figures for Columbia was Jonah James with 14 points. Caden Bee led the way for Salem, Illinois with 17 points.
Columbia (2-0) hosts Red Bud on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Salem, Illinois (1-3) hosts Okawville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
