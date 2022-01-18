Recap: Columbia rolls past Okawville

Columbia rolled past visiting Okawville 59-29 Tuesday.
The Eagles were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 10 of 24 shots. Dylan Murphy led Columbia with 17 points and Sam Donald added 13. Ethan Riechmann led the way for Okawville with 21 points.
Columbia (14-6) visits Gibault on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Okawville (4-14) plays at home against Wesclin on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
