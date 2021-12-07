 Skip to main content
Recap: Columbia rolls past Red Bud
Dylan Murphy had a game-high 29 points to lead Columbia to a 67-38 win over visiting Red Bud Tuesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Columbia were Jack Steckler (16) and Sam Donald (14). Logan Cathell was the leading scorer for Red Bud with 12 points.

Columbia (4-2) travels to Salem, Illinois on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Red Bud (3-3) will host Wesclin on Friday at 6 p.m.

