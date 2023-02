Brody Landgraf had 11 points and 10 rebounds to propel Columbia past visiting Roxana 70-42 Friday.

Also finishing in double figures for Columbia were Dylan Murphy (24) and Jack Steckler (18). Aidan Briggs was the leading scorer for Roxana with 18 points.

Columbia (26-3) plays at home against Freeburg on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Roxana (10-19) plays at home against Salem, Illinois on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.