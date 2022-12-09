 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Columbia rolls past Salem, Illinois

  • 0

Dylan Murphy had a game-high 31 points to lead Columbia to a 62-32 win over visiting Salem, Illinois Friday.

The Eagles were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 22 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Columbia was Sam Donald with 10 points. Seth Bailey led the way for Salem, Illinois with 16 points. The leading rebounder for Columbia was Sam Donald (9).

Columbia (6-1) will host Steeleville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Salem, Illinois (0-4) plays at home against Freeburg on Friday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys basketball area rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/7/2022 Large school sLast Week1. East St. Louis (5-0)NR2. Belleville East (5-0)NR3. Chaminade (0-0)NR4. …

Kennard Davis, senior, Vashon

Kennard Davis, senior, Vashon

A 6-foot-6 and 205-pound swingman, Davis averaged more than 11 points and 5 rebounds per game as a junior. Led the Wolverines with 21 blocks a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News