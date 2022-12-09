Recap: Columbia rolls past Salem, Illinois

Dylan Murphy had a game-high 31 points to lead Columbia to a 62-32 win over visiting Salem, Illinois Friday.
The Eagles were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 22 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Columbia was Sam Donald with 10 points. Seth Bailey led the way for Salem, Illinois with 16 points. The leading rebounder for Columbia was Sam Donald (9).
Columbia (6-1) will host Steeleville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Salem, Illinois (0-4) plays at home against Freeburg on Friday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m.