Recap: Columbia rolls past Wood River
Columbia rolled past Wood River 65-37 Friday at Wood River.

Free throws made a difference in the Eagles win. They converted 14 of 18, while the Oilers made five of six for the game. The leading scorers for Columbia were Dylan Murphy (15), Jack Steckler (13), Glenn Powers (11) and Dominic Voegele (10). Seth Slayden led the way for Wood River with 10 points.

Columbia (13-6) plays at Okawville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Wood River (5-12) hosts Freeburg on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

