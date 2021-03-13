Recap: Columbia slips past Gibault

-
Boys basketball quarterfinal roundup: Westminster tops Tolton; Chaminade, Lutheran South also move on
-
Vashon cruises back to the final four with win over New Madrid County
-
Stacker's slam helps propel Cardinal Ritter back to final four
-
Fort Zumwalt North earns first state semifinal appearance by topping Troy
-
Lift for Life falls to juggernaut Hartsville in Class 3 boys state semifinal
Columbia fell behind visiting Gibault 37-35 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 46-45 win Saturday.
Jackson Holmes was the leading scorer for Columbia with 18 points. Ryan Bollinger led the way for Gibault with 20 points and Kameron Hanvey added 17. The leading rebounder for Columbia was Jackson Holmes (8).
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.