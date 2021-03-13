 Skip to main content
Recap: Columbia slips past Gibault
Recap: Columbia slips past Gibault

Columbia fell behind visiting Gibault 37-35 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 46-45 win Saturday.

Jackson Holmes was the leading scorer for Columbia with 18 points. Ryan Bollinger led the way for Gibault with 20 points and Kameron Hanvey added 17. The leading rebounder for Columbia was Jackson Holmes (8).

