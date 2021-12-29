 Skip to main content
Recap: Columbia topples Alton Marquette
Columbia toppled visiting Alton Marquette 39-25 Wednesday.

Dylan Murphy was the leading scorer for Columbia with 21 points.

Columbia (11-3) visits Highland on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Alton Marquette (7-7) hosts Hillsboro, Illinois on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

