Recap: Columbia topples Alton Marquette

Columbia toppled visiting Alton Marquette 39-25 Wednesday.
Dylan Murphy was the leading scorer for Columbia with 21 points.
Columbia (11-3) visits Highland on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Alton Marquette (7-7) hosts Hillsboro, Illinois on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
