Recap: Columbia topples Highland
Recap: Columbia topples Highland

Columbia toppled Highland 58-43 Tuesday at Highland.

Dylan Murphy led the way for Columbia with 23 points and Sam Donald added 16. Jake Ottensmeier led the way for Highland with 16 points and Cade Altadonna added 13. The leading rebounder for Columbia was Sam Donald (8).

Columbia (12-3) hosts Freeburg on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Highland (6-8) goes on the road to play Waterloo on Friday at 6 p.m.

