Recap: Columbia topples Salem, Illinois

Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Wildcats. Salem, Illinois could only hit on one of six, while the Eagles made 17 of 24. Sam Donald led the way for Columbia with 21 points and Dylan Murphy added 12. Brendan Phillips led the way for Salem, Illinois with 12 points and Kaleb Anthony added 10. The leading rebounders for Columbia were Glenn Powers (10) and Dominic Voegele (9).