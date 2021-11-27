Recap: Columbia topples Wesclin

Columbia toppled Wesclin 51-37 Saturday at Wesclin.
Dylan Murphy led Columbia with 14 points, while Jack Steckler finished with 13 and Glenn Powers added 10. Seth Macke led the way for Wesclin with 18 points and Grant Fridley added 12.
Columbia (3-1) plays at home against Triad on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Wesclin (1-3) will host Lebanon, Illinois on Saturday, December 4 at 6 p.m.
