Recap: Columbia tops Wesclin

Dylan Murphy had a game-high 26 points to lead Columbia to a 58-46 win over Wesclin Friday at Wesclin.
The Eagles hit 13 of 20 free throw attempts, while the Warriors made four of six. Also finishing in double figures for Columbia was Jack Steckler with 11 points. Grant Fridley was the leading scorer for Wesclin with 15 points and Seth Macke added 11. The leading rebounder for Columbia was Dylan Murphy (8).
Columbia (3-0) goes on the road to play Triad on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Wesclin (1-2) will host Waterloo on Tuesday at 7 p.m.