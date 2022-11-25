 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Columbia tops Wesclin

  • 0

Dylan Murphy had a game-high 26 points to lead Columbia to a 58-46 win over Wesclin Friday at Wesclin.

The Eagles hit 13 of 20 free throw attempts, while the Warriors made four of six. Also finishing in double figures for Columbia was Jack Steckler with 11 points. Grant Fridley was the leading scorer for Wesclin with 15 points and Seth Macke added 11. The leading rebounder for Columbia was Dylan Murphy (8).

Columbia (3-0) goes on the road to play Triad on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Wesclin (1-2) will host Waterloo on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News