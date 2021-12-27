 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Columbia triumphs over Civic Memorial
0 comments

Recap: Columbia triumphs over Civic Memorial

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Columbia triumphed over visiting Civic Memorial 73-33 Monday.

The Eagles were outstanding at the line, shooting 83% (20 of 24). The Eagles made only two of two for the game. Dylan Murphy led Columbia with 20 points, while Glenn Powers finished with 14 and Sam Donald added 11. Adam Ogden led Civic Memorial with 10 points.

Columbia (9-3) will host Freeburg on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Civic Memorial (0-11) goes on the road to play Freeburg on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/251. CBC (5-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (8-2) is idle.3. Chaminade (5-2) is idle.4. Webster Groves (5-1) is idle.5.…

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/211. CBC (5-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (8-2) is idle.3. Chaminade (4-1) lost to SLUH (5-2), 66-57 today.4. Webster…

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/221. CBC (5-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (8-2) is idle.3. Chaminade (4-2) def. Cardinal Ritter (5-4), 64-63 today.4.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News