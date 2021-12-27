Recap: Columbia triumphs over Civic Memorial

Columbia triumphed over visiting Civic Memorial 73-33 Monday.
The Eagles were outstanding at the line, shooting 83% (20 of 24). The Eagles made only two of two for the game. Dylan Murphy led Columbia with 20 points, while Glenn Powers finished with 14 and Sam Donald added 11. Adam Ogden led Civic Memorial with 10 points.
Columbia (9-3) will host Freeburg on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Civic Memorial (0-11) goes on the road to play Freeburg on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.
