Recap: Columbia triumphs over Roxana
Columbia triumphed over visiting Roxana 79-33 Tuesday.

The Eagles were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 20 shots. Dylan Murphy led Columbia with 19 points, while Jack Steckler finished with 17 and Sam Donald added 14. Aidan Briggs was the leading scorer for Roxana with 15 points. The leading rebounders for Columbia were Sam Donald (9) and Dylan Murphy (9).

Columbia (7-3) hosts Piasa Southwestern on Monday at 11 a.m. Roxana (1-6) plays at Pinckneyville on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

