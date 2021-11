Dylan Murphy had a game-high 27 points to lead Columbia to a 71-31 win over Staunton Tuesday at Wesclin.

Also finishing in double figures for Columbia was Sam Donald with 10 points. Cayden Silvester led the way for Staunton with 18 points.

Columbia (1-0) hosts Nashville on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Staunton (0-2) will host Mascoutah on Wednesday at 6 p.m.