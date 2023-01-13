Recap: Columbia triumphs over Wood River

Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Oilers. Wood River could only hit on two of six, while the Eagles made 12 of 21. Dylan Murphy led Columbia with 19 points, while Sam Donald finished with 11 and Jack Steckler added 11. Devon Green led the way for Wood River with 14 points and Jakob Gerber added 10. The leading rebounder for Columbia was Dylan Murphy (9).