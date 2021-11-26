Recap: Confluence downs Belleville East

Trasean White had a game-high 38 points to lead Confluence to a 82-75 win over Belleville East Friday at Alton.

Confluence was effective from the free throw line making 13 of 22. Also finishing in double figures for Confluence were Jamod Robinson (21) and Bryant Moore (15). Jordan Pickett was the leading scorer for Belleville East with 25 points and Alan Mason added 12.