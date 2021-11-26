 Skip to main content
Recap: Confluence downs Belleville East
Trasean White had a game-high 38 points to lead Confluence to a 82-75 win over Belleville East Friday at Alton.

Confluence was effective from the free throw line making 13 of 22. Also finishing in double figures for Confluence were Jamod Robinson (21) and Bryant Moore (15). Jordan Pickett was the leading scorer for Belleville East with 25 points and Alan Mason added 12.

Confluence (1-1) visits Alton on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Belleville East (1-1) plays at Hazelwood East on Saturday at 6 p.m.

