Recap: Confluence handily defeats Blue Knights

Confluence handily defeated Blue Knights 77-55 Tuesday at Blue Knights.
Patrick Baalman led Blue Knights with 16 points and Ashton Childress added 10.
Confluence (10-6) will host Granite City on Saturday, February 1 at 3 p.m.
