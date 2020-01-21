Recap: Confluence handily defeats Blue Knights
0 comments

Recap: Confluence handily defeats Blue Knights

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢

Confluence handily defeated Blue Knights 77-55 Tuesday at Blue Knights.

Patrick Baalman led Blue Knights with 16 points and Ashton Childress added 10.

Confluence (10-6) will host Granite City on Saturday, February 1 at 3 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports