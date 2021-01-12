 Skip to main content
Recap: Confluence topples Lindbergh
Confluence toppled Lindbergh 67-52 Tuesday at Lindbergh.

The leading scorers for Confluence were Korey Lawrence (16), Caleb Burton (14), Kywren Thorpes (12) and Trasean White (12). Carter Knuckles led the way for Lindbergh with 14 points and Mason Ribble added 11.

Confluence (7-4) plays at Vianney on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Lindbergh (4-7) will host Westminster on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

