Recap: Cooter beats Principia StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Feb 9, 2023

Cooter trailed by 11 at halftime and two after three quarters but rallied for a 70-52 win over Principia Thursday at Principia.

Principia (18-4) will host John Burroughs on Friday at 7 p.m.