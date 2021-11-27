 Skip to main content
Recap: Cowden-Herrick defeats Mount Olive
Cowden-Herrick defeated Mount Olive 61-57 Saturday at Mulberry Grove.

The leading scorers for Cowden-Herrick were Kade Persinger (15), Wes Radloff (14), Waylon Robertson (14) and Silas Buzzard (10). Trent Markezich led Mount Olive with 25 points and Ashton Pfeiffer added 10.

Mount Olive (2-2) plays at home against Lebanon, Illinois on Tuesday, January 11 at 6 p.m.

