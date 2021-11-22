 Skip to main content
Recap: Crystal City downs Valley Park
Nate Pruneau posted 10 points and 10 rebounds to propel Crystal City past Valley Park 64-56 Monday at Valley Park.

Crystal City shot 58 percent (22 of 38) from the field, while Valley Park shot 42 percent (19 of 45). Also finishing in double figures for Crystal City were Kanden Bolton (17), Cyle Schaumburg (16) and Clayton Roussin (14). Will Geary led Valley Park with 16 points and Ryndea Burnett added 14. The leading rebounder for Valley Park was Will Geary (11)

Crystal City (1-0) plays at home against Seckman on Monday, November 29 at 5 p.m. Valley Park (1-1) visits Windsor (Imperial) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

