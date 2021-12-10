Recap: Crystal City handily defeats Principia

Crystal City handily defeated Principia 57-32 Friday at Principia.
Noah Omondi led Principia with 20 points.
Crystal City (3-4) will host Valley Caledonia on Friday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m. Principia (1-7) plays at home against Dupo on Thursday, January 6 at 7 p.m.
